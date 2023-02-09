Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is 2.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $53.59, down -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.91 and dropped to $53.20 before settling in for the closing price of $53.90. Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has traded in a range of $41.97-$54.46.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.70%. With a float of $246.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.41, operating margin of +67.42, and the pretax margin is +46.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 76,262. In this transaction SVP, Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 1,412 shares at a rate of $54.01, taking the stock ownership to the 32,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s COO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for $54.00, making the entire transaction worth $162,000. This insider now owns 215,981 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +43.88 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.41% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 119.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 92.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.99 in the near term. At $54.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.88. The third support level lies at $52.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.81 billion has total of 255,479K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,216 M in contrast with the sum of 534,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 333,820 K and last quarter income was 226,220 K.