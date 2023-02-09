Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.98 million

As on February 08, 2023, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.49% to $5.64. During the day, the stock rose to $5.69 and sunk to $5.41 before settling in for the price of $5.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNW posted a 52-week range of $3.43-$5.82.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $504.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $489.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.56 and Pretax Margin of +15.08.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Genworth Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 80.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s President and CEO; Director sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 4.58, making the entire transaction reach 915,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,639,625. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08, Company’s President and CEO; Director sold 100,000 for 4.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 425,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,839,625 in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 5.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.87, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.51.

In the same vein, GNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genworth Financial Inc., GNW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.27 million was better the volume of 2.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.31% that was higher than 28.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.