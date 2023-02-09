Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) return on Assets touches 6.56: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) flaunted slowness of -0.89% at $13.42, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $13.57 and sunk to $13.255 before settling in for the price of $13.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAYW posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$19.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 215.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.86.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.57, operating margin was +23.76 and Pretax Margin of +18.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hayward Holdings Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 14.65, making the entire transaction reach 512,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 175,282. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 27, Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 7,459 for 13.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,811. This particular insider is now the holder of 175,282 in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 215.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in the upcoming year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.51.

In the same vein, HAYW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.01% that was lower than 51.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.