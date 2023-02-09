Search
Steve Mayer
Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.5790: Right on the Precipice

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) flaunted slowness of -5.74% at $0.20, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.212 and sunk to $0.195 before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLBZ posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$4.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -306.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1959, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5790.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Helbiz Inc. industry. Helbiz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 3.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 650,000 shares at the rate of 0.13, making the entire transaction reach 84,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,228,925. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,568,249 for 0.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 188,190. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,147,174 in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -306.30%.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.34.

In the same vein, HLBZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.02.

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Helbiz Inc., HLBZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 113.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.0532.

Raw Stochastic average of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 412.14% that was higher than 226.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Trading Directions

