Investors finally get a glimpse of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) volume hitting the figure of 0.65 million.

On February 07, 2023, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) opened at $134.56, lower -0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.67 and dropped to $131.75 before settling in for the closing price of $134.83. Price fluctuations for DKS have ranged from $63.45 to $138.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 9.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 142.30% at the time writing. With a float of $57.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.33, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +16.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 3,276,688. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 29,144 shares at a rate of $112.43, taking the stock ownership to the 48,260 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 1,000 for $120.57, making the entire transaction worth $120,571. This insider now owns 26,231 shares in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.58) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.36 while generating a return on equity of 68.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.40% during the next five years compared to 40.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.10, a number that is poised to hit 2.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.88.

During the past 100 days, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) raw stochastic average was set at 89.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $135.41 in the near term. At $136.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $138.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.66. The third support level lies at $129.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Key Stats

There are currently 79,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,293 M according to its annual income of 1,520 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,959 M and its income totaled 228,460 K.