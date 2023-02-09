Search
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to new highs

Company News

February 07, 2023, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) trading session started at the price of $7.07, that was -3.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.10 and dropped to $6.84 before settling in for the closing price of $7.11. A 52-week range for ELP has been $5.46 – $7.93.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 12.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.70%. With a float of $277.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.74 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5902 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.01, operating margin of +15.53, and the pretax margin is +19.81.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 55.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +15.69 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.42 million, its volume of 0.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (ELP) raw stochastic average was set at 44.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.02 in the near term. At $7.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Key Stats

There are 547,311K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.83 billion. As of now, sales total 4,444 M while income totals 917,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,455 M while its last quarter net income were 362,912 K.

