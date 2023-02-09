LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) EPS is poised to hit 0.27 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.25% to $24.71. During the day, the stock rose to $28.18 and sunk to $23.91 before settling in for the price of $27.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAMP posted a 52-week range of $15.37-$45.29.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.11, operating margin was -12.12 and Pretax Margin of -6.63.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 7,332 shares at the rate of 22.12, making the entire transaction reach 162,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,988. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Director bought 528 for 18.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,748 in total.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -6.40 while generating a return on equity of -3.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.61.

In the same vein, RAMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Going through the that latest performance of [LiveRamp Holdings Inc., RAMP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.23% that was lower than 51.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.