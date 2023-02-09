LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 14-day ATR is 2.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 08, 2023, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) started slowly as it slid -1.44% to $98.91. During the day, the stock rose to $100.55 and sunk to $98.715 before settling in for the price of $100.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYB posted a 52-week range of $71.46-$112.53.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 294.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $254.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $89.38.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 shares at the rate of 84.91, making the entire transaction reach 145,454 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,998. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s 10% Owner sold 729,846 for 84.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,926,119. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,321 in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.66) by $0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 294.90% and is forecasted to reach 11.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.65, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.77.

In the same vein, LYB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.94, a figure that is expected to reach 1.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.55 million was better the volume of 2.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.34.

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.61% that was lower than 34.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.