Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) PE Ratio stood at $2.83: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price increase of 10.66% at $18.69. During the day, the stock rose to $19.06 and sunk to $18.12 before settling in for the price of $16.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIGO posted a 52-week range of $10.22-$22.74.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 119.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 277.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.82.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20687 employees. It has generated 1,915,958 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 244,838. The stock had 7.06 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.02, operating margin was +9.59 and Pretax Margin of +12.15.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.00%, in contrast to 15.30% institutional ownership.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +12.78 while generating a return on equity of 25.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 277.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in the upcoming year.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.83, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.39.

In the same vein, TIGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.14% that was higher than 53.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.