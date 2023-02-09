Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Moves -14.29% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on February 08, 2023, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) started slowly as it slid -14.29% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6299 and sunk to $0.43 before settling in for the price of $0.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOBQ posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$2.75.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 109.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6303, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1350.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 13 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.87, operating margin was -482.28 and Pretax Margin of -685.97.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.10%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -685.97 while generating a return on equity of -631.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.40%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12.

In the same vein, MOBQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.08.

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mobiquity Technologies Inc., MOBQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.3 million was better the volume of 0.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.1041.

Raw Stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.19% that was higher than 118.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.