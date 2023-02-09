No matter how cynical the overall market is Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) performance over the last week is recorded -4.38%

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.60% to $0.76. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8195 and sunk to $0.755 before settling in for the price of $0.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATOS posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$1.62.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $96.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7113, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8925.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 21.50% institutional ownership.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 43.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, ATOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

[Atossa Therapeutics Inc., ATOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0602.

Raw Stochastic average of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.44% that was lower than 69.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.