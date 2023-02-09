No matter how cynical the overall market is, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) performance over the last week is recorded 3.11%

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) stock priced at $8.62, down -0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.6666 and dropped to $8.55 before settling in for the closing price of $8.67. CFFN’s price has ranged from $6.95 to $10.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.80%. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.77 million.

The firm has a total of 707 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 29,070. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $8.55, taking the stock ownership to the 42,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 2,500 for $7.92, making the entire transaction worth $19,800. This insider now owns 146,638 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Capitol Federal Financial Inc., CFFN], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.73. The third major resistance level sits at $8.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.45.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.16 billion, the company has a total of 137,096K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 302,370 K while annual income is 84,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 96,690 K while its latest quarter income was 16,240 K.