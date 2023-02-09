No matter how cynical the overall market is, HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) performance over the last week is recorded 2.58%

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.85, soaring 2.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.45 and dropped to $60.675 before settling in for the closing price of $60.75. Within the past 52 weeks, HQY’s price has moved between $50.35 and $79.20.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 33.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -556.40%. With a float of $82.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3688 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.06, operating margin of +5.36, and the pretax margin is -8.82.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 324,694. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,237 shares at a rate of $62.00, taking the stock ownership to the 12,023 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY sold 5,897 for $75.00, making the entire transaction worth $442,275. This insider now owns 37,471 shares in total.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -5.85 while generating a return on equity of -2.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -556.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.60% during the next five years compared to -26.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Trading Performance Indicators

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

Looking closely at HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, HealthEquity Inc.’s (HQY) raw stochastic average was set at 29.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.88. However, in the short run, HealthEquity Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.02. Second resistance stands at $63.62. The third major resistance level sits at $64.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.47.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.18 billion based on 84,640K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 756,560 K and income totals -44,290 K. The company made 216,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.