Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) performance over the last week is recorded 7.09%

Analyst Insights

As on February 08, 2023, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.85% to $351.99. During the day, the stock rose to $352.75 and sunk to $346.32 before settling in for the price of $349.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PH posted a 52-week range of $230.44-$352.74.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $305.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $280.23.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55090 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.65, operating margin was +17.75 and Pretax Margin of +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. sold 430 shares at the rate of 351.70, making the entire transaction reach 151,231 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 507. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03, Company’s VP & President-Motion Sys. sold 1,550 for 346.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 537,152. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,740 in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.67) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 21.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.35, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.55.

In the same vein, PH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.68, a figure that is expected to reach 4.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.5 million was better the volume of 0.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.03% While, its Average True Range was 9.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.08% that was lower than 28.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) latest performance of 7.41% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer -
Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 7.41% to $1.45. During the...
Read more

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) recent quarterly performance of 7.66% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.16% to...
Read more

Teradyne Inc. (TER) is 13.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) flaunted slowness of -2.33% at $107.63, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.