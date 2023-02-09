NR (Newpark Resources Inc.) climbed 1.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.44, soaring 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.502 and dropped to $4.36 before settling in for the closing price of $4.39. Within the past 52 weeks, NR’s price has moved between $2.38 and $4.91.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.80%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.74 million.

The firm has a total of 1565 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.35, operating margin of -1.01, and the pretax margin is -2.97.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 20,899. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,251 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 76,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $118,308. This insider now owns 247,601 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.15 while generating a return on equity of -5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Newpark Resources Inc., NR], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 81.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.58. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.23.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 417.59 million based on 94,047K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 614,780 K and income totals -25,530 K. The company made 219,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.