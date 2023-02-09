Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is 1.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.73% to $78.17. During the day, the stock rose to $81.14 and sunk to $78.14 before settling in for the price of $81.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTR posted a 52-week range of $68.82-$117.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 585.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $534.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $520.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.64.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.42, operating margin was +18.44 and Pretax Margin of +14.72.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. Nutrien Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 71.51% institutional ownership.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.76) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 585.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 62.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.18, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.53.

In the same vein, NTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.70, a figure that is expected to reach 2.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nutrien Ltd., NTR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.72 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.59% that was lower than 48.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.