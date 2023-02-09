Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) last week performance was -4.87%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.36% at $0.68. During the day, the stock rose to $0.72 and sunk to $0.6706 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISH posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$2.67.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 36.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $673.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $480.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6103, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1424.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. ContextLogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 46.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 76,629 shares at the rate of 0.77, making the entire transaction reach 58,989 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 88,000 for 0.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,384. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,629 in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, WISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), its last 5-days Average volume was 21.87 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 19.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.0605.

Raw Stochastic average of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.60% that was higher than 91.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.