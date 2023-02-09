Search
Steve Mayer
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) last week performance was 35.53%

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price increase of 20.06% at $4.31. During the day, the stock rose to $4.70 and sunk to $3.59 before settling in for the price of $3.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBTX posted a 52-week range of $1.61-$5.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -952.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.35.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Decibel Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.20%, in contrast to 72.10% institutional ownership.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.57) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -119.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -952.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in the upcoming year.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34.

In the same vein, DBTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.52% that was higher than 100.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

