Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) last week performance was 26.65%

As on February 08, 2023, SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ: ICU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.67% to $4.80. During the day, the stock rose to $5.50 and sunk to $4.01 before settling in for the price of $4.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICU posted a 52-week range of $3.53-$22.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.31.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.90%, in contrast to 80.00% institutional ownership.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.16.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60.

In the same vein, ICU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora, ICU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.36 million was better the volume of 0.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.25% that was lower than 161.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.