Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.38

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.77% to $321.21. During the day, the stock rose to $330.71 and sunk to $312.19 before settling in for the price of $344.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYC posted a 52-week range of $255.82-$402.78.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 26.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $316.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $319.97.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5385 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.83, operating margin was +24.02 and Pretax Margin of +24.25.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Paycom Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.81%, in contrast to 81.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 371.17, making the entire transaction reach 371,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,778. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Chief Sales Officer sold 5,431 for 277.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,507,393. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,289 in total.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.12) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +18.57 while generating a return on equity of 25.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.80% and is forecasted to reach 7.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $74.67, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 96.86.

In the same vein, PAYC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

[Paycom Software Inc., PAYC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.21% While, its Average True Range was 15.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.86% that was higher than 49.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.