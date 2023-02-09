Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) EPS is poised to hit 5.83 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.97% at $223.88. During the day, the stock rose to $229.55 and sunk to $223.43 before settling in for the price of $226.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXD posted a 52-week range of $190.41-$274.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 38.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 810.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $236.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $229.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $239.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.66%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Director bought 198 shares at the rate of 247.13, making the entire transaction reach 48,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,158. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Director bought 390 for 254.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,401. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,960 in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $7.5) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 810.30% and is forecasted to reach 25.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.99, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.55.

In the same vein, PXD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.03, a figure that is expected to reach 5.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 25.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.95% While, its Average True Range was 6.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.31% that was lower than 37.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.