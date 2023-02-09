RXO Inc. (RXO) is 25.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 8.60% to $21.97. During the day, the stock rose to $22.045 and sunk to $20.02 before settling in for the price of $20.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXO posted a 52-week range of $14.75-$25.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 248.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.62.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5600 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.77, operating margin was +4.18 and Pretax Margin of +4.07.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Trucking industry. RXO Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 43.04% institutional ownership.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.03.

RXO Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 248.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RXO Inc. (RXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, RXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

[RXO Inc., RXO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.