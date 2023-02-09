Search
SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.8231: Right on the Precipice

As on February 08, 2023, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) started slowly as it slid -12.85% to $0.80. During the day, the stock rose to $0.92 and sunk to $0.6721 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHFS posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$30.47.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9212, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.8231.

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. SHF Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.00%, in contrast to 18.60% institutional ownership.

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.28.

In the same vein, SHFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SHF Holdings Inc., SHFS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.44 million was better the volume of 0.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.1419.

Raw Stochastic average of SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.64% that was lower than 195.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

