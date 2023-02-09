Sono Group N.V. (SEV) average volume reaches $1.57M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 07, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) opened at $0.96, lower -2.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. Price fluctuations for SEV have ranged from $0.83 to $8.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sono Group N.V. (SEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 822.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Looking closely at Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0258, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3435. However, in the short run, Sono Group N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9639. Second resistance stands at $0.9869. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0039. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9239, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9069. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8839.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are currently 90,554K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 82.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16 K according to its annual income of -75,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -43,830 K.