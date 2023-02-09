The key reasons why American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -20.77% away from 52-week high?

As on February 08, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.06% to $16.97. During the day, the stock rose to $17.44 and sunk to $16.80 before settling in for the price of $16.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $11.65-$21.42.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $650.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $642.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.59.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 123400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.45, operating margin was +3.68 and Pretax Margin of +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 55.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s EVP Chief Operating Officer sold 74,614 shares at the rate of 16.03, making the entire transaction reach 1,195,727 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 398,371. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,775 for 13.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 176,806. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,381 in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $514.24, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.41.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 22.57 million was lower the volume of 31.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.02% that was lower than 43.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.