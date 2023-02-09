The key reasons why American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is -36.04% away from 52-week high?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) flaunted slowness of -3.63% at $15.67, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $16.05 and sunk to $15.505 before settling in for the price of $16.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $9.46-$24.50.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 261.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.91.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.51, operating margin was +12.12 and Pretax Margin of +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Global Brand President-aerie sold 70,214 shares at the rate of 16.88, making the entire transaction reach 1,184,861 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,545. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22, Company’s Director bought 432 for 12.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,207. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,859 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.13) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 261.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.49, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.46% that was lower than 53.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.