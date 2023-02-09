The key reasons why PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is -68.51% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.84% to $3.30. During the day, the stock rose to $3.92 and sunk to $3.21 before settling in for the price of $3.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXMD posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$10.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.43.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. PaxMedica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.80%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 30, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 95,000 shares at the rate of 5.25, making the entire transaction reach 498,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,336,745. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 95,000 for 5.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 498,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,336,745 in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

PaxMedica Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00%.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52.

In the same vein, PXMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Going through the that latest performance of [PaxMedica Inc., PXMD]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 146.57% that was lower than 160.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.