The key reasons why Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is -61.06% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.05% to $31.11. During the day, the stock rose to $32.23 and sunk to $31.10 before settling in for the price of $31.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDOC posted a 52-week range of $21.60-$79.90.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 75.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.44.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Teladoc Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 31.82, making the entire transaction reach 47,722 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,317. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 787 for 33.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,973. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,808 in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in the upcoming year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.46.

In the same vein, TDOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -61.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Teladoc Health Inc., TDOC]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.57 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.78% that was higher than 67.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.