The key reasons why ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is -54.35% away from 52-week high?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.24% to $28.05. During the day, the stock rose to $30.00 and sunk to $27.89 before settling in for the price of $30.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZI posted a 52-week range of $23.29-$61.44.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 372.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $401.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $295.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2742 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.27, operating margin was +20.53 and Pretax Margin of +13.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 90.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 09, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 41,667 shares at the rate of 25.03, making the entire transaction reach 1,042,967 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 362,317. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 09, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,000,000 for 25.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,542,192. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,288,001 in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 372.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.70.

In the same vein, ZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

[ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., ZI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.41% that was lower than 83.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.