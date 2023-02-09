Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) kicked off at the price of $1.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On February 07, 2023, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) opened at $1.19, lower -1.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Price fluctuations for TNXP have ranged from $0.29 to $11.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.60% at the time writing. With a float of $60.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.87 million.

The firm has a total of 73 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.44) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP], we can find that recorded value of 2.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 69.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6992, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3610. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1033.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are currently 57,536K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -92,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -28,981 K.