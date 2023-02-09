Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) EPS is poised to hit -2.14 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.53% at $45.48. During the day, the stock rose to $47.65 and sunk to $45.42 before settling in for the price of $47.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RARE posted a 52-week range of $33.36-$85.53.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 383.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -118.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.67.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1119 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.68, operating margin was -108.63 and Pretax Margin of -128.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s President & CEO sold 19,582 shares at the rate of 45.57, making the entire transaction reach 892,352 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 541,108. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,031 for 43.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,283. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,197 in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.75) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -43.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -118.40% and is forecasted to reach -7.83 in the upcoming year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.61.

In the same vein, RARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.74, a figure that is expected to reach -2.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -7.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.17% While, its Average True Range was 2.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.20% that was lower than 58.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.