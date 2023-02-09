Search
Steve Mayer
Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.83

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) established initial surge of 1.76% at $16.20, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $16.49 and sunk to $15.765 before settling in for the price of $15.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTZ posted a 52-week range of $12.06-$19.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.74.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Utz Brands Inc. industry. Utz Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 83.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 76,815 shares at the rate of 18.37, making the entire transaction reach 1,410,969 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 21,214 for 18.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 391,339. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,815 in total.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.11) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68.

In the same vein, UTZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Utz Brands Inc., UTZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.79% that was higher than 30.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

