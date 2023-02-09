VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) 20 Days SMA touch -3.50%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.41% at $4.53. During the day, the stock rose to $4.69 and sunk to $4.515 before settling in for the price of $4.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGY posted a 52-week range of $3.93-$8.77.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 27.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 267.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $493.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.50.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 33.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 4.33, making the entire transaction reach 21,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 133,840. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for 5.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,588. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,808 in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 267.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in the upcoming year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.91, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.23.

In the same vein, EGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.29% that was lower than 60.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.