Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) plunge -22.80% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on February 08, 2023, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) started slowly as it slid -12.95% to $0.27. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3298 and sunk to $0.2606 before settling in for the price of $0.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VERO posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$1.69.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 46.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3081, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4560.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Venus Concept Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 75.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s Director sold 51,431 shares at the rate of 0.24, making the entire transaction reach 12,503 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 641,507. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Director sold 51,428 for 0.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 692,938 in total.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, VERO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Venus Concept Inc., VERO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was better the volume of 0.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.0386.

Raw Stochastic average of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.81% that was lower than 132.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.