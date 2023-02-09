Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) EPS growth this year is -162.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Analyst Insights

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) established initial surge of 4.16% at $0.91, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.96 and sunk to $0.77 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRAX posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$29.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -162.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8763.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Virax Biolabs Group Limited industry. Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.77%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -162.50%.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, VRAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Virax Biolabs Group Limited, VRAX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.1190.

Raw Stochastic average of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.24% that was lower than 142.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Vistra Corp. (VST) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $23.80: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.64% to $22.86. During the...
Read more

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.02%...
Read more

Sysco Corporation (SYY) PE Ratio stood at $27.48: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Shaun Noe -
Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) flaunted slowness of -1.35% at $76.22, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.