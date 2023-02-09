VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.9055: Right on the Precipice

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -11.36% at $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.71 and sunk to $0.60 before settling in for the price of $0.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VVPR posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$2.89.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -115.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3992, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9055.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 242 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6.06, operating margin was -65.43 and Pretax Margin of -102.07.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. VivoPower International PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.95%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -93.30 while generating a return on equity of -67.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -115.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51.

In the same vein, VVPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.1553.

Raw Stochastic average of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 294.50% that was higher than 152.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.