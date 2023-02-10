Search
Shaun Noe
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) as it 5-day change was -5.43%

Company News

As on February 09, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) started slowly as it slid -7.85% to $0.36. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3999 and sunk to $0.353 before settling in for the price of $0.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$4.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $570.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2941, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6571.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.33, making the entire transaction reach 33,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22, Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 297,375. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,843,789 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.20%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.96.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 174.84 million was lower the volume of 237.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0443.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.86% that was lower than 163.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

