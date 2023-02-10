Search
ABB Ltd (ABB) average volume reaches $1.29M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Analyst Insights

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) flaunted slowness of -1.50% at $33.49, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $33.77 and sunk to $33.29 before settling in for the price of $34.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABB posted a 52-week range of $24.27-$35.54.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 3.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.88 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 104400 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.06, operating margin was +11.81 and Pretax Margin of +11.53.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.34) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +8.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ABB Ltd (ABB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.33, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.22.

In the same vein, ABB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ABB Ltd, ABB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of ABB Ltd (ABB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.82% that was lower than 31.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

