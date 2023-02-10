Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) average volume reaches $2.80M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.18% to $51.54. During the day, the stock rose to $53.62 and sunk to $51.36 before settling in for the price of $52.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEM posted a 52-week range of $36.69-$67.14.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $456.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $455.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.20.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6810 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.60, operating margin was +26.87 and Pretax Margin of +23.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +14.20 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.78, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 611.22.

In the same vein, AEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AEM]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.67 million was inferior to the volume of 2.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.35% that was lower than 41.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.