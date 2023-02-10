Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) EPS is poised to hit 1.69 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.02% to $321.38. During the day, the stock rose to $337.57 and sunk to $320.45 before settling in for the price of $334.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGN posted a 52-week range of $172.05-$552.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $234.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $243.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 22540 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.79, operating margin was +17.51 and Pretax Margin of +16.04.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Align Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 587 shares at the rate of 341.84, making the entire transaction reach 200,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,204. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s President and CEO bought 2,928 for 341.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 999,912. This particular insider is now the holder of 188,417 in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.18) by -$0.82. This company achieved a net margin of +9.68 while generating a return on equity of 10.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach 9.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $69.88, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 67.76.

In the same vein, ALGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.60, a figure that is expected to reach 1.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

[Align Technology Inc., ALGN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.96% While, its Average True Range was 17.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.53% that was higher than 73.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.