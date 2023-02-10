Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) 20 Days SMA touch -5.21%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on February 09, 2023, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) started slowly as it slid -5.80% to $21.77. During the day, the stock rose to $23.62 and sunk to $21.76 before settling in for the price of $23.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLY posted a 52-week range of $15.11-$31.12.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 318.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $467.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $466.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.20.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 171 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +96.72, operating margin was +390.22 and Pretax Margin of +319.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 55.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s CEO and President bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 5.56, making the entire transaction reach 1,112,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,669,013.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.99) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +318.42 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 318.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.71, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.61.

In the same vein, NLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Annaly Capital Management Inc., NLY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.72 million was better the volume of 6.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.43% that was lower than 43.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.