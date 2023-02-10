Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Open at price of $70.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.43% at $68.40. During the day, the stock rose to $71.44 and sunk to $67.73 before settling in for the price of $73.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APO posted a 52-week range of $45.62-$74.63.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $328.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2153 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.24, operating margin was +138.03 and Pretax Margin of +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 56.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 33,334 shares at the rate of 72.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,400,048 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 277,076. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 27, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 14,781 for 71.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,049,451. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,479 in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.02) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.26.

In the same vein, APO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.54, a figure that is expected to reach 1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.75% While, its Average True Range was 2.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.72% that was higher than 40.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.