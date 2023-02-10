Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) last month performance of 1.38% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.22% to $23.51. During the day, the stock rose to $24.005 and sunk to $23.4925 before settling in for the price of $23.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $17.45-$25.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.34.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +32.20 and Pretax Margin of +32.20.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 81.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 24.00, making the entire transaction reach 120,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,626. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Director sold 1,840 for 23.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,071. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,576 in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.34, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.77.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.61 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.86% that was lower than 30.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.