Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) last month volatility was 2.05%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.38% at $116.45. During the day, the stock rose to $118.455 and sunk to $114.84 before settling in for the price of $116.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATO posted a 52-week range of $97.71-$122.96.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $115.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.71.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4791 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.30, operating margin was +21.92 and Pretax Margin of +20.28.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. Atmos Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s Director sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 117.14, making the entire transaction reach 1,464,295 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,846. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER sold 1,100 for 110.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,407. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,891 in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.84) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +18.42 while generating a return on equity of 8.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.94, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.99.

In the same vein, ATO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.56, a figure that is expected to reach 1.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.97 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.54% While, its Average True Range was 2.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.98% that was lower than 26.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

