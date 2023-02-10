Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) went down -7.75% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on February 09, 2023, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) started slowly as it slid -7.75% to $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.16 and sunk to $0.12 before settling in for the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AULT posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$1.11.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 47.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $356.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $308.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1265, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2318.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 323 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.47, operating margin was -34.27 and Pretax Margin of -45.50.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Ault Alliance Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 400 shares at the rate of 4.44, making the entire transaction reach 1,777 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,806,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 100 for 4.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 481. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,805,600 in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -46.15 while generating a return on equity of -17.58.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, AULT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.3 million was lower the volume of 7.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0145.

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.54% that was lower than 97.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.