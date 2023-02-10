Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Azul S.A. (AZUL) return on Assets touches -24.55: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Analyst Insights

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.50% at $6.25. During the day, the stock rose to $6.395 and sunk to $6.17 before settling in for the price of $6.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $5.29-$17.46.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $763.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13215 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.79, operating margin was -1.68 and Pretax Margin of -42.23.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.86) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -42.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.67.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.04% that was lower than 84.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.00M

Sana Meer -
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.40% to $16.22....
Read more

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.06

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.90%...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) as it 5-day change was -0.59%

Steve Mayer -
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) flaunted slowness of -1.49% at $21.88, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.