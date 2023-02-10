Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.03

As on February 09, 2023, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) started slowly as it slid -4.22% to $7.26. During the day, the stock rose to $7.70 and sunk to $7.155 before settling in for the price of $7.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHC posted a 52-week range of $4.00-$26.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -2.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $362.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $344.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.99.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 66.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,550,357 shares at the rate of 17.05, making the entire transaction reach 77,606,339 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 310,449,643. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000,000 for 17.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 596,925,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 315,000,000 in total.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.23) by -$0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.40, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, BHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bausch Health Companies Inc., BHC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.56 million was lower the volume of 4.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.78% that was lower than 64.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.