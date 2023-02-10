Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) volume hits 6.3 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on February 09, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) started slowly as it slid -10.80% to $0.96. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $0.9327 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BITF posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$4.62.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 168.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $305.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7356, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2401.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bitfarms Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.71%, in contrast to 16.12% institutional ownership.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bitfarms Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 168.10%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31.

In the same vein, BITF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.03 million was lower the volume of 6.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.1282.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.58% that was lower than 127.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.