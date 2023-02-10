Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) 14-day ATR is 1.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price increase of 29.93% at $17.93. During the day, the stock rose to $19.55 and sunk to $16.28 before settling in for the price of $13.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLBD posted a 52-week range of $7.14-$22.10.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $599.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.37.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Blue Bird Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 92.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s General Counsel & Treasurer sold 3,720 shares at the rate of 20.75, making the entire transaction reach 77,190 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,420. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s General Counsel & Treasurer sold 1,525 for 21.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,406. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,364 in total.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, BLBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.04% that was higher than 89.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.