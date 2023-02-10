Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $358.24K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) set off with pace as it heaved 2.25% to $0.45. During the day, the stock rose to $0.483 and sunk to $0.404 before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRSH posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$3.88.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5342.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -491.91, operating margin was -884.36 and Pretax Margin of -986.55.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.53%, in contrast to 9.85% institutional ownership.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -986.55.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51.

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bruush Oral Care Inc., BRSH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.0569.

Raw Stochastic average of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.52% that was lower than 162.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.